Gov. Newsom Calls for Extending Ratepayers’ Charge to Gain $10.5 Billion for Wildfire Fund

Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the California Legislature to extend an existing charge on utility customers’ bills in hopes of generating $10.5 billion for a new wildfire fund, one that power companies could use to pay for fire damage — but only if they meet the state’s safety standards.

Under pressure from Wall Street analysts to take action, the governor disclosed a broad outline of a plan Friday that seeks to shore up the finances of the state’s utilities amid rising costs for wildfires.

The proposal stops short of meeting investor demands that the state change its doctrine of inverse condemnation, which holds utilities responsible for wildfire damage linked to their equipment.

But Newsom’s advisors said they were confident that a fund coupled with a new safety certification process will stabilize the industry’s finances, ensure that wildfire victims can recoup losses and reduce fire risks. They said the plan would create incentives for utilities to safely manage the thousands of miles of power lines and equipment that crisscross the state.

