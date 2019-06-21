Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the New Pokemon Go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new Harry Potter game to download to your phone right now!

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the latest game from the same folks who created Pokemon Go. The game uses augmented reality to place the action in the real world around you. We were at the launch event at Universal Studios, but you can play the game anywhere!

It's available to download right now for iOS and Android.

