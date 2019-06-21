Howlin’ Ray’s Owner Says He May Be Bringing His Spicy Fried Chicken to the Westside

Posted 12:27 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, June 21, 2019

Johnny Ray Zone, owner of Nashville hot chicken sensation Howlin' Ray's, appeared on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 to torment Mark Mester with the spiciest level of chicken he offers – and to break some news.

"We might be doing something on the Westside that I haven't even announced yet," Zone said. "They might have heard it first here."

He declined to provide details.

"I'm doing the low key thing, so, low key, might happen," Zone said.

Known for the lengthy lines at its Chinatown location, Howlin' Ray's also has a spot opening in Pasadena.

Mester, meanwhile, ended the segment in tears, suffering from a bite of howlin' chicken.

