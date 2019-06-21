Iconic Randy’s Donuts Plans to Open Costa Mesa Shop

Posted 12:45 PM, June 21, 2019, by
A Randy's Donuts shop is seen in the city of Inglewood on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

A Randy's Donuts shop is seen in the city of Inglewood on Jan. 24, 2016. (Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Get ready to eat the hole thing, Costa Mesa — Randy’s Donuts is coming to town.

Mayor Katrina Foley announced during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that the Los Angeles County landmark is working on details with the city planning department to expand into Costa Mesa, with an opening tentatively set for next year.

Randy’s arguably is the most famous doughnut shop in the world, known for the iconic 32-foot-tall doughnut on the roof of its flagship location on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.

Thomas Bartsch, Randy’s vice president of marketing and development, said Wednesday that the Costa Mesa store is projected to open in summer 2020 at 2930 Harbor Blvd. The site currently houses a Jack in the Box, which will be remodeled as a 24-hour drive-through doughnut shop.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.