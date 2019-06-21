× Iconic Randy’s Donuts Plans to Open Costa Mesa Shop

Get ready to eat the hole thing, Costa Mesa — Randy’s Donuts is coming to town.

Mayor Katrina Foley announced during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that the Los Angeles County landmark is working on details with the city planning department to expand into Costa Mesa, with an opening tentatively set for next year.

Randy’s arguably is the most famous doughnut shop in the world, known for the iconic 32-foot-tall doughnut on the roof of its flagship location on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.

Thomas Bartsch, Randy’s vice president of marketing and development, said Wednesday that the Costa Mesa store is projected to open in summer 2020 at 2930 Harbor Blvd. The site currently houses a Jack in the Box, which will be remodeled as a 24-hour drive-through doughnut shop.

