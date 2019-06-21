Kentucky Man Suspected of Abducting 5-Week-Old Daughter Is Found in Riverside

A 34-year-old man who allegedly abducted his 5-week-old daughter in Kentucky last month was arrested in Riverside Thursday.

Police learned Antwon French, also known as “Markell Moore,” could be in the city of Riverside earlier that day, the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

French allegedly abducted his young daughter on May 17 before fleeing the state of Kentucky in a gray Nissan Altima.

Patrol officers were sent to the Sycamore Highlands neighborhood Thursday to search for the vehicle and try to determine French’s exact whereabouts.

Around 5 p.m., a SWAT team began surveillance on an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Lochmoor Drive, the Police Department stated.

Officers were in possession of a warrant for French out of Fayette County, Kentucky, for custodial interference and an additional felony warrant out of Georgia for possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

French left his apartment about 45 minutes after officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident as he walked to his car, the Police Department stated.

His 5-week-old daughter was found inside the apartment in a car seat that was hidden in a rear bedroom closet.

The girl was unharmed, according to the news release.

Officials from County of Riverside Child Protective Services took custody of the girl and is expected to make arrangements for her to be reunited with her mother.

French is being held without bail as he awaits the extradition process back to Kentucky.