× KFC and Cheetos Combine Forces on Limited Time Chicken Sandwich

KFC bills its chicken as “finger lickin’ good,” and you usually can’t eat Cheetos without doing some finger lickin’ as well.

That may be why the chicken chain has teamed up with the snack food brand to produce the KFC Cheetos Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich features an extra-crispy KFC chicken filet with a “special Cheetos sauce” placed atop a layer of Cheetos and mayo.

You’ll find it at KFC locations starting July 1, but it’ll only be available for a limited, four-week run. KFC is hosting a special pop-up launch party with help from Chester Cheetah in New York City next week.