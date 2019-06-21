Live Rat Falls From Ceiling of Westchester Buffalo Wild Wings

A live rat fell from the ceiling of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Westchester and landed on a customer’s table before lunch was served.

The rodent’s presence Thursday appears to have been linked to construction at the nearby Howard Hughes Center, where the eatery is located, restaurant officials said.

Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials were not immediately available to comment on whether an inspection has been made since the rodent sighting.

Alisha Norman, the diner who witnessed the creature fall onto her table, posted photos of the rat lying stunned on her menu. She also posed with the restaurant’s Grade-A rating.

