Lomita Sheriff’s Searching for 2 Suspects in Jack-in-the-Box Armed Robbery

Sheriff’s officials are searching for two suspects who forced a Lomita Jack-in-the-Box employee at gunpoint into a back office and demanded money from him earlier this month.

The armed robbery happened around midnight on June 2 at the Jack-in-the-Box located at 2102 Palos Verdes Drive North, Detective Panzone, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lomita Station, told KTLA.

Surveillance video released by the Sheriff’s Department shows the male suspects in the back office of the fast food restaurant with the employee. One of the suspects can be seen repeatedly pointing a gun at the employee’s head. Moments later, the employee is seen giving the suspects money out of his wallet.

After the robbery, the suspects fled and sheriff’s officials still need help identifying them.

One suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the word “STEELERS” on the front, a red backpack and red shoes. The second suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, standing about 6 feet tall. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the letters “IOSCO” on the back, black plants with three stripes going vertical down the side and white shoes.

Detectives believe there was a possible third suspect who acted as a “lookout” and was seen wearing a red sweater.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities, or details about the robbery, are asked to call Detective Panzone at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station at (310) 539-1661. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, call 800-222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.