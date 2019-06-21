× Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Uncle, Attacking Mother and Grandmother in South L.A. While Out on Bail

A man was charged with murder Friday after allegedly shooting his uncle dead, wounding his mother and beating his grandmother at their respective residences in South Los Angeles earlier this week, officials said.

Tyree Dubois Jones, 34, was out on bail in another case when he carried out the attacks in the Westmont neighborhood Wednesday night, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The crime series began around 8 p.m. at Jones’ mother’s house in the area of 105th Street and Budlong Avenue, where he’s accused of shooting her twice with a shotgun.

Jones then walked next door to his uncle Ivan Harge’s home and fatally shot him, according to the DA’s office.

Harge died at the scene, officials said.

The defendant next went to his grandmother’s home, adjacent to the other two, where’s he’s accused of punching and kicking her several times. The woman was left with severe head trauma, investigators said.

Authorities showed up and arrested Jones. His mother and grandmother were both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Detectives have not given a motive for the domestic attacks.

At the time, Jones was out on bail in another case involving an incident that occurred Aug. 23, 2018. He’s pleaded not guilty to one count each of brandishing a firearm and criminal threats and two counts of resisting arrest, according to court records.

Prosecutors did not provide information on who was victimized or where that occurred.

Jones is now facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in Wednesday’s shootings and beating, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors are also seeking sentencing enhancements for allegations that he fired a gun resulting in serious injury and death, and inflicted serious injury on a person over 70, all while out on bail.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charges Friday. An update on the proceedings was not available Friday evening.

If convicted as charged in the domestic incident, he could face up to 96 years to life in state prison.

Authorities are requesting his bail to be set at more than $6 million.