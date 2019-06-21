× Man Fatally Shot at Harbor City Bus Stop ID’d; LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Suspect

The man fatally shot at a bus stop in Harbor City was identified by police on Friday.

John Albert Franco, 32, was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Vermont Avenue when he was shot dead about 11:40 a.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responding to the assault with a deadly weapon call found Franco lying on the sidewalk near the bus bench. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics tried to render aid, but Franco was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Thursday LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman told KTLA the shooter pulled up to the bus stop and fired multiple rounds at Franco.

Witnesses provided police with several different descriptions of the suspect vehicle, and investigators are trying to determine an accurate description, police said in the news release.

Detectives do not have any leads as to who the suspect is and are asking for the public’s help.

A motive for the shooting was not released, but detectives were looking into whether it could be gang-related.

33.791005 -118.291645