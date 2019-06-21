× McDonald’s Hiring Nearly 20K Workers in California This Summer, With Over 1,000 Around L.A.

McDonald’s and its franchises in the Los Angeles area plan to hire 1,030 new employees this summer, and around 19,810 workers statewide, the company announced Thursday.

Locations across Southern California are looking for both full- and part-time staffers to fill various positions, including crew members who take orders and prepare food, maintenance workers, shift managers and department managers.

Corporate-owned locations offer what the company describes as “competitive wages”; medical, dental and vision coverage; a flexible schedule and paid time off. Benefits vary across franchises.

The company said the hiring surge is due to the busy summer season, and applications are already open. Job seekers can search and apply for restaurant positions at www.McDonalds.com/careers.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

For student workers — or workers who want to return to school — the company touted its Archways to Opportunity program that helps them earn high school diplomas, provides college tuition assistance and offers English as a second language courses. Employees working at least 15 hours a week become eligible after 90 days.