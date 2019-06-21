Planned Power Outages Possible in Some SoCal Desert Areas as Strong Winds Raise Fire Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California Edison is warning of possible planned power outages in Los Angeles and San Bernardino county high desert areas as strong winds and hot, dry weather conditions raise fire concerns Friday and Saturday.

About 6,500 customers are affected in Apple Valley, Victorville, Hesperia, Palmdale, Lucerne Valley as well as unincorporated L.A. County areas including Little Rock, Llano, Valyermo, Juniper Hills and Pearblossom, SoCal Edison said Thursday.

Some desert regions in Riverside County may also be affected.

A company spokesman said no power had been shut off Friday but meteorologists were closely monitoring weather conditions, noting that wind speeds can change quickly.

Gusty winds were expected to continue across the Antelope Valley through the evening with 20-35 mph southwest winds and gusts to 50 mph in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are possible around Lake Palmdale and the adjacent foothills, where tree damage is possible.

“We understand how inconvenient it is to be without power and will only shut off power if the weather is such that we have to take that action to protect communities from a potential wildfire,” SoCal Edison said in a statement.

Gusty winds will continue across the Antelope Valley thru this evening. SW winds 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible around Lake Palmdale and adjacent foothills. Possible blowing dust and tree damage. #CAwx #SoCal #LAweather #LAwind pic.twitter.com/XcgR36XZBU — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2019