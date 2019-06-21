Rich On Tech: How to Avoid Getting Hacked

Facebook takes on crypto with its own currency; Apple teams with Best Buy for official repairs; Walmart lets you upgrade your phone online; Ring’s new peephole cam; Avoiding hack attacks; Instagram’s new way to help you recover your hacked account; playing the new Harry Potter Pokemon Go style game. Listeners ask about Venmo privacy, Apple Watch vs Fitbit, Kids tracking app for Android and a good reverse phone number lookup website.
Mentioned:
Apple partners with Best Buy for expanded repair service
Ring Door View Cam
Walmart offers phone upgrades online
How to Recover Hacked Instagram Account
Spotify Stations: iOS / Android
