Rich On Tech: How to Avoid Getting Hacked

Facebook takes on crypto with its own currency; Apple teams with Best Buy for official repairs; Walmart lets you upgrade your phone online; Ring’s new peephole cam; Avoiding hack attacks; Instagram’s new way to help you recover your hacked account; playing the new Harry Potter Pokemon Go style game. Listeners ask about Venmo privacy, Apple Watch vs Fitbit, Kids tracking app for Android and a good reverse phone number lookup website.

Apple partners with Best Buy for expanded repair service

Ring Door View Cam

Walmart offers phone upgrades online

How to Recover Hacked Instagram Account

Spotify Stations: iOS / Android

