Rich On Tech: How to Avoid Getting Hacked

Posted 6:27 AM, June 21, 2019

Facebook takes on crypto with its own currency; Apple teams with Best Buy for official repairs; Walmart lets you upgrade your phone online; Ring’s new peephole cam; Avoiding hack attacks; Instagram’s new way to help you recover your hacked account; playing the new Harry Potter Pokemon Go style game. Listeners ask about Venmo privacy, Apple Watch vs Fitbit, Kids tracking app for Android and a good reverse phone number lookup website.

Mentioned:

Apple partners with Best Buy for expanded repair service
Ring Door View Cam
Walmart offers phone upgrades online
How to Recover Hacked Instagram Account

Spotify Stations: iOS / Android
