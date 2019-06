× San Diego Doctor Accused of Using Dirty Needles Stored in Boxes With Dead Insects on Pediatric Patients

A San Diego doctor has been accused of allegedly using dirty needles on pediatric patients, San Diego television station KGTV reported.

Newly released documents by the California Medical board state Dr. Bret Robert Gerber used dirty syringes on a 2-year-old and a 10-year-old in July, 2016. Back then, Gerber worked at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in Hillcrest.

According to the documents, a medical assistant reported seeing the doctor bring in two boxes of unauthorized needles from home. Upon closer review, she noticed that the syringes had expired in 2008, and the boxes contained dead insects and what looked to be rodent droppings.

Three years before this alleged incident, Gerber was arrested by Mono County Sheriffs deputies for having psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and ecstasy. Deputies found the drugs during a traffic stop, inside his Winnebago, while the doctor was on his way to the Burning Man Festival. He later admitted to using ecstasy at the festival just after his arrest, according to KGTV.

Instead of court, Gerber went through a diversion program and the Medical Board put him on probation. But in March 2018, documents show Gerber violated his probation after failing to provide a bodily fluids sample for a drug test.

Despite his prior offenses, Gerber’s medical license was never revoked and continues to practice pediatric medicine, most recently at Mid-City Community Clinic in City Heights, twice a week.

KGTV contacted the California Medical Board for comment. They said Gerber now faces multiple charges including gross negligence, repeated negligent acts, failure to maintain accurate medical records and unprofessional conduct.

“The physician has the right to a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge after the filing of the accusation, and that hearing has not taken place yet,” -Carlos Villatoro, public information officer for the Medical Board of California, told the TV station.

Gerber is no longer on probation and his license is valid until January 2020.

KGTV spoke to Gerber on the phone Thursday. When asked about the recent accusations, he answered, “no comment.”