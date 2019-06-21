× Sea Lion Bites Girl at Pismo Beach in Rare Attack, Poisonous Algae May Be to Blame

A 13-year-old girl was posing for photos in the surf at Pismo Beach last week when a sea lion bit her leg in a rare attack that sent her to the hospital.

An officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was patrolling Pismo Beach about 8:30 p.m. June 14 when he saw an emergency vehicle near the pier. When he arrived, he discovered Pismo Beach police had transported a young girl from the beach after she had been bitten by a sea lion.

Megan Pagnini, the teen who was attacked, told “Good Morning America” on Friday via ABC News: “I was at the water, I was just playing around, jumping — having fun.… I was taking silly pictures, when all of a sudden, it came out of nowhere and bit my leg.”

Officials said Pagnini is healing well but noted the unusual nature of the event.

