A dolphin exhibiting “abnormal behavior” washed ashore on Hermosa Beach, and later died, authorities said Friday.

Lifeguards noticed the dolphin just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and called for help. The dolphin was taken to the Marine Mammal Center in San Pedro where it died around 11 p.m.

Authorities say anyone who sees a sick or injured marine mammal should stay a safe distance away and call authorities for assistance.

The cause of the dolphin’s death was unknown.