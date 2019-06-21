Swarm of Bees at Joshua Tree Forces Closure of Popular Viewpoint

Two bees rest on a crocus on Feb. 18, 2019 in western Germany. (Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst/AFP/Getty Images)

A swarm of bees is taking an extended vacation at a Joshua Tree viewing area, leading officials to close a popular viewpoint in the park for more than a week.

Keys View — a vista with a panoramic view of the Coachella Valley — will be closed Monday through July 2 while park employees monitor the bees’ activity.

George Land, a spokesman for the park, said the insects had gathered near the air conditioning condensers in visitors’ vehicles, attracted by the moisture there. As temperatures warm, the bees tend to migrate to where they can find enough moisture for their hives, Land said.

“We haven’t had any stinging issues, knock on wood,” Land said, adding that the closure is a precautionary measure. “We’re hoping they … move on somewhere else.”

