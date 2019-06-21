The Burt Reynolds Estate Auction: The Auction Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RESULTS OF THE AUCTION OF THE PROPERTY OF HOLLYWOOD ICON BURT REYNOLDS:

We previewed the auction of items available at the June 15th-June 16th, 2019 Burt Reynolds property auction. Here are the results of that auction:

*Burt Reynolds’ Last Custom Owned 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Sold for $317,500

*“Smokey and the Bandit” Original Script Signed by Reynolds Sold for $37,500 Over Eighteen Times Its Original Estimate $2,000

*A “Bandit” Scanner and CB Radio Signed by Reynolds Sold for $25,000

*Hollywood Legend’s Custom Painted Florida State University Seminole 2014 Cadillac ATS Sold for $41,600

*An “Unforgiven” Poster, Signed by Clint Eastwood and Personalized to Burt Reynolds Sold for $19,200 (Over Thirty Times Its Estimate)

*An Oil Painting of Burt Reynolds’ Favorite Horse, Cartouche, Sold for $22,400

-0-

Julien’s Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, held its two-day celebration PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF BURT REYNOLDS June 15-16, 2019 at The Standard Oil in Beverly Hills in front of an excited crowd of memorabilia collectors and fans of the Hollywood legend bidding live on the floor, online and on the phone across the globe.

The top moment of the auction was the sale of the 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am custom built by Bandit Movie Cars for Burt Reynolds and his business partner Gene Kennedy. The iconic movie vehicle, synonymous with Reynolds’ iconic character “Bandit” from one of the top box office road movie franchises of all time, Smokey and the Bandit, sold for $317,500. Reynolds used this car on the 2017 ‘Bandit Run’ as well as on several cross-country rallies that celebrated the 40-year anniversary of Smokey and the Bandit. The car, which has 70,000 original miles, also made an appearance on Motor Trend’s cable TV show, “Bitchin’ Rides.” Reynolds wanted a Trans Am for himself because “Smokey” was his favorite film, but all of the original cars used during filming were destroyed. This was his last personally owned Trans Am.

Another vehicle offered from the star’s personal car collection was his custom painted Florida State University Seminole 2014 Cadillac ATS which sold for $41,600. The vehicle with 15,000 miles was painted black with the FSU Seminole spears custom pin-striped on either side and has a Florida license plate that reads "22FSU" -- Reynolds' jersey number when he played football for his beloved alma mater.

Other top selling Smokey and the Bandit items included his original 386 page script signed by Reynolds from the 1977 Universal film which sold for $37,500 nearly nineteen times its original starting estimate of $2,000; Reynolds’ signed Smokey and the Bandit scanner and CB radio which sold for $ $25,000, well over its estimate of $2,000-$4,000; Reynolds’ own 35mm film copy of his most famous film which sold for a stunning $21,875 (well over its original estimate of $300); a Smokey and the Bandit police car door salvaged after filming was wrapped and inscribed by the star which sold for $10,240 (estimate of $4,000-$6,000); his "Bandit Jump 2017" hat which sold for $4,480 and more.

One of the best deals of the auction was the sale of a custom desk, made for Burt Reynolds from the front end of an authentic 1979 Trans Am, which sold for only $4,375.

Other auction highlights included an oil on canvas portrait of Burt Reynolds' favorite horse titled "Cartouche," which sold for $22,400; an Unforgiven poster signed by the film star’s Clint Eastwood and personalized to Reynolds that sold for $19,200; Reynolds' custom Florida State University blazer as well as his FSU Seminole leather jacket each sold for $12,800; a Farrah Fawcett sculpture which sold for $12,500 as well as his cowboy boots, western shirts and hats, Cosmopolitan centerfold prints, original leather bound film and television scripts, artwork, wardrobe, personalized license plates, drivers’ licenses and passports, furniture and more.

ABOUT JULIEN’S AUCTIONS

Julien’s Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien’s Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien’s Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien’s Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more.

In 2016, Julien’s Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world’s most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien’s Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson’s white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien’s Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien’s Auctions, go to http://www.juliensauctions.com. Connect with Julien’s Auctions at http://www.facebook.com/JuliensAuctions or http://www.twitter.com/JuliensAuctions or http://www.instagram.com/juliens_auctions.