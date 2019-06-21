Trump’s Immigration Sweeps Will Target 140 People In Southern California, LAPD Says

Federal immigration officials plan new sweeps targeting migrants with orders for removal from the United States beginning Sunday, with about 140 individuals targeted in Southern California, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Friday.

In an interview with The Times, Moore said his department will play no role in the arrests and that he’s concerned the federal action could heighten fears in parts of L.A.

“We know how unsettling and scary this is for the community,” Moore said. “We are not an extension of ICE…. I do worry about the intimidation it can create.”

Immigration rights groups and others have been bracing for new sweeps after the president threatened action earlier this week.

