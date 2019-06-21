× Woman Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash

A 59-year-old woman was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles earlier last week, police said.

The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. June 10 at the intersection of Manchester Avenue at Cimarron Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

A light, possibly silver, Jeep Commander was heading west on Manchester Avenue when it crashed into a pedestrian who was walking north in an unmarked crosswalk. The driver did not stop after the crash, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the crash and took the victim to a hospital, where she later died. She was identified as Pamela Smith.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.

Anyone with with information can call 213-822-6005 or 323-421-2500.