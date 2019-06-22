× 30th Horse Dies at Santa Anita Park Since Racing Season Started in December

A 30th horse has died at Santa Anita Park since the racing season started in Dec. 26, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was hurt while exercising on the training track Saturday morning and was euthanized, spokesman Mike Marten told KTLA.

“This horse was not entered to run in any race, so therefore was not reviewed by the panel that was formed to review horses entered to race,” Marten said.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten initially said the horse that died Saturday was injured on the main track. This post has been updated.