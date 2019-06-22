‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Sought in Shooting at Costa Mesa Bar: Police

Costa Mesa police on Saturday are looking for a man accused of wounding a 23-year-old in a shooting at a local bar the previous week, warning the public that the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Luis Antonio Luevano-Guzman appears in a photo released by Costa Mesa police on June 21, 2019.

Luis Antonio Luevano-Guzman, 47, is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened June 15 at around 11:30 p.m. at a bar in the 800 block of West 19th Street, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The gunman and the male victim became involved in a dispute at the bar and moved to a parking lot across the street, where the attacker opened fire, police said.

The 23-year-old man was struck in the gunfire, as well as some vehicles and businesses nearby. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

The gunman fled before police could respond to the scene, officials said.

Costa Mesa police described Luevano-Guzman as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 245 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the agency said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch at 714-754-5252.

 

