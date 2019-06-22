Body Found Along Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica

A severely decomposed body was discovered along Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on Saturday, authorities said.

The grisly discovery was first reported about 1 p.m. at a bluff overlooking the 800 block of the highway, west of Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica Police Department officials said.

Authorities investigate the discovery of a body on a bluff overlooking Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica on June 22, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

No description of the person was available, and there was no indication of how long the body had been there or how the person may have died.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner was spearheading the investigation, police said.

Officials closed down one lane of traffic along Pacific Coast Highway during the investigation. Normal traffic resumed shortly after 4:30 p.m.

No further details were released.

KTLA's Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

