Jessica Makes a Grilled Strawberry Nutella Sandwich

Since strawberries are so sweet and delicious during the summer months, Jessica thought she'd try something different with the fruit.

Instead of a strawberry shortcake, she decided to make a grilled strawberry Nutella sandwich.

Jessica confessed that she's not the biggest Nutella fan, those who feel the same way can use chocolate chips in this recipe instead.

This treat got two thumbs up from Charlotte, California Cooking’s summer intern, but did Levi like it? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment is for California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.

Jessica's Grilled Strawberry Nutella Sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices of white bread

butter

Nutella

orange zest

fresh sliced strawberries

granulated sugar

Instructions

Butter one side of each piece of bread. Spread Nutella on the other side of the bread. Slice strawberries and zest an orange on top of them. Place sliced strawberries on top of Nutella spread. Sprinkle granulated sugar on buttered sides of bread. Place sandwich in grill pan on medium high heat. Cook until both sides of perfectly browned. Enjoy!