Jessica Visits Hollywood’s Newest Rooftop Restaurant and Bar: Sorra

Jessica recently visited Sorra, a new rooftop restaurant and bar in Hollywood.

Chef Brandon Kida grew up in L.A.'s Koreatown, "sandwiched" between various cultures. Though he is Japanese, he grew up eating dishes that blended traditional Japanese ingredients with those of other cultures. He wanted to do the same thing at his new restaurant.

“I’m just doing what is natural to me," he told Jessica. "I really want to speak to Los Angeles.”

Jessica hung out in the Sorra kitchen with Kida and learned how to make grilled Maitake mushrooms with salsa verde, avocado tostadas and more.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.

Grilled Maitake mushrooms with salsa verde, serves 4

Ingredients for maitake mushroom

1 pound of maitake mushroom (alternative name: hen of the woods mushroom)

4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

4 tamari

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil to taste

Cilantro blooms

Bamboo skewers (soaked in water for a minimum of one hour)

Ingredients for salsa verde

½ pound of tomatillo

2 cloves of garlic

1 shallot (about 3 tablespoons)

juice of 2 limes

salt and pepper to taste

4 tablespoons of cilantro

Instructions for mushrooms

Preheat grill on medium. Clean any debris from mushrooms. Be sure not to rinse with water. Skewer 4 ounce portions through the meat of the mushrooms Combine the balsamic vinegar and tamari and drizzle over the mushrooms. Season mushrooms with salt and pepper. Grill mushrooms till the tips are charred and crispy and the base is cooked through, about 5 minutes on each side. When desired grill is achieved remove from heat. Drizzle olive oil and garnish with cilantro blooms.

Instructions for salsa verde

Bring 4 quarts of salted water to a boil. Remove husk from tomatillo, garlic and shallot chop into 1 inch pieces. Boil the tomatillo, garlic and shallot for four minutes until the tomatillos begin to soften. Remove the tomatillos from the water and place them in blender with the remaining ingredients. Blend on high until smooth. Adjust seasoning. Chill and serve.

To finish, plate the maitake mushrooms with side dish of salsa verde and enjoy!

Avocado tostada, serves 4 with 2 each

Ingredients for tostada

8 corn tortillas (3.5 inch in diameter)

1 quart canola oil (for frying)

salt and pepper

2 haas avocados

1 tablespoon of wasabi stems

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

shiso or chive blooms

2 limes

Sea salt to taste

Ingredients for aioli

4 tablespoons of Japanese mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of white soy sauce (regular soy will work as well)

1 tablespoon of ao nori (seaweed powder)

Instructions for tostada

Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry the tortillas until they are golden and crisp. Remove tortillas from oil and drain them on a paper towel. Season the tostadas with salt and pepper.

Instructions for aioli

Combine all ingredients Mix well. Reserve.

To finish:

Spoon ½ a tablespoon of aioli on each tostada. Remove skin and seed from avocado, divide into 8 equal portions. Slice avocados into thin slivers. Place the slivers on top of aioli. Season with lime juice, wasabi stems, soy sauce and blooms. Finish with sea salt. Enjoy!