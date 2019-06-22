Jessica’s Recipe for BLT Pasta

Jessica got the idea for a recipe when she realized she had too many cherry tomatoes.

A simple spaghetti seemed too boring at the time, so she thought about using the components of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich and making it into a pasta!

The result is crunchy and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.  

Jessica’s BLT Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of bacon
  • 1 box of spaghetti or pasta of choice
  • ½ head of escarole chopped
  • 1 pint of cherry tomatoes
  • 2 green onions chopped
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • parmesan cheese
  • salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  1. Cook bacon in a pan until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside on paper towel. Keep the bacon grease in the pan.
  2. Bring salted water to a boil and cook pasta for 1 minute less that the box calls for.
  3. Add chopped escarole into pan with bacon grease until it cooks down. Add Salt to taste.
  4. Increase heat and add cherry tomatoes and green onions. Cook until tomatoes have blistered and burst open.
  5. Grate cloves of garlic into tomato escarole mixture and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Add pasta to the pan mixture and ¼ cup of pasta water to help create a sauce.
  7. Turn off the heat and add ¼ cup parmesan cheese and crumbled bacon and mix everything together.
  8. Plate with a little extra crumbled bacon and parmesan cheese.
  9. Enjoy!
