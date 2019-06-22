Jessica’s Recipe for BLT Pasta

Jessica got the idea for a recipe when she realized she had too many cherry tomatoes.
A simple spaghetti seemed too boring at the time, so she thought about using the components of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich and making it into a pasta!
The result is crunchy and delicious.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.
Jessica’s BLT Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 package of bacon
- 1 box of spaghetti or pasta of choice
- ½ head of escarole chopped
- 1 pint of cherry tomatoes
- 2 green onions chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic
- parmesan cheese
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Cook bacon in a pan until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside on paper towel. Keep the bacon grease in the pan.
- Bring salted water to a boil and cook pasta for 1 minute less that the box calls for.
- Add chopped escarole into pan with bacon grease until it cooks down. Add Salt to taste.
- Increase heat and add cherry tomatoes and green onions. Cook until tomatoes have blistered and burst open.
- Grate cloves of garlic into tomato escarole mixture and season with salt and pepper.
- Add pasta to the pan mixture and ¼ cup of pasta water to help create a sauce.
- Turn off the heat and add ¼ cup parmesan cheese and crumbled bacon and mix everything together.
- Plate with a little extra crumbled bacon and parmesan cheese.
- Enjoy!