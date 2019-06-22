Jessica’s Recipe for BLT Pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica got the idea for a recipe when she realized she had too many cherry tomatoes.

A simple spaghetti seemed too boring at the time, so she thought about using the components of a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich and making it into a pasta!

The result is crunchy and delicious.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.

Jessica’s BLT Pasta

Ingredients:

1 package of bacon

1 box of spaghetti or pasta of choice

½ head of escarole chopped

1 pint of cherry tomatoes

2 green onions chopped

3 cloves of garlic

parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: