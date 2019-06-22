× L.A. County Health Officials Warn of Possible Measles Exposure in Westwood, Brentwood

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is checking on two L.A. County residents who recently traveled and become sick with measles after returning home.

Officials are now working to identify other residents who may come in contact with these individuals.

Health officials said the potential measles exposure occurred at the following locations:

Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, on June 7, from 8 – 11 p.m.

Toscana Restaurant-Brentwood, 11633 San Vicente Boulevard, on June 8, from 7 – 11 p.m.

There is no know current risk at those locations.

Anyone who was at those locations at those times may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.

If you were at either of those locations at those times, it is important that you review your immunization and medical records if you are unsure of your immunization status.

Contact a health care provider if you may have been exposed, or if you are pregnant, have an infant, or have a weakened immune system.

Officials urge residents, especially those who travel, to get measles immunization to protect themselves and others.

So far in 2019, there have been 10 measles cases among L.A. County residents, as well as 8 non-resident cases that traveled through L.A. County.