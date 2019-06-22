Lynette Romero Takes Us to Her Family’s Beachfront Taco Spot: Jimboy’s Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lynette Romero recently took us her family's beachfront taco spot, Jimboy's Tacos in Huntington Beach. She and her husband David are the franchise operators for this location, as well as ones in Irvine and Brea.

David operated a number of Taco Bell restaurants in Southern California for 24 years and was ready to branch out. He and Lynette thought it was a great opportunity to start a family business and expand Jimboy's in the SoCal market.

This taco spot is perfect way to finish off a day at the beach, Lynette said. They offer fresh ingredients and a variety of dishes.

Fellow KTLA reporter and anchor Mark Mester stopped by before a surfing session and ordered his favorite thing on the menu: the original Jimboy.

For more information about the Huntington Beach location, visit the restaurant's website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 37.