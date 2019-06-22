Man Fatally Stabs Wife in Panorama City, Injures 3 Neighbors Who Tried to Help: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man fatally stabbed his wife during a fight early Saturday and wounded three of his neighbors who tried to intervene, officials said.

Los Angeles police and firefighters responded to the Villa Roscoe apartment complex on 14841 Roscoe Blvd. just before 2 a.m.

They found a woman stabbed to death in the courtyard, Detective Mike Kozak told KTLA.

Her husband surrendered to authorities and said that he and his wife were fighting when the attack occurred, Kozak said.

A family of three who attempted to help the victim were also wounded in the stabbing and were hospitalized, according to officials.

Video from the scene shows the handcuffed suspect with his face bloody being led to a patrol vehicle.

Officials provided no further details.