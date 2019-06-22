Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 22nd, 2019: We Remember Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Robert Friend

It is with great sadness I report the passing of Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Robert Friend. The retired U.S. Air Froce Pilot died Friday, June 21st, 2019 in Long Beach. He was 99.

It was our pleasure and our honor to meet this American Hero, this American Treasure in 2016.

https://ktla.com/2016/06/01/u-s-air-force-re-enlistment/

https://ktla.com/2016/05/17/ktla-armed-forces-week-the-u-s-air-force-the-tuskegee-airmen/

Our condolences to the Friend Family.

Spread your wings Tuskegee Airman. Fly and be free Lt. Col. Robert Friend.

