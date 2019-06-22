‘The Effect Is Terror’: Immigrant Advocates in SoCal Brace for ICE Sweeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emilio Amaya, a longtime immigrant advocate in the Inland Empire, spent much of the day Friday taking calls from a frightened community.

Some people had called the San Bernardino Community Service Center because of rumors, which turned out to be unfounded, that immigration raids were underway in their neighborhoods. Others shared that they had bought food and other basics so that they would not have to leave their homes next week. Still others said they would not be taking their children outside in the coming days.

No one yet knows the actual impact of nationwide immigration enforcement operations set to start Sunday.

President Trump had said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would begin removing “millions” in the country illegally. Federal officials then said that agents in major U.S. cities would target up to 2,000 family members for deportation. On Friday, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said about 140 individuals with orders for removal would be targeted by immigration agents in Southern California.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Like immigrant advocates throughout Southern California, Emilio Amaya is urging people to prepare but not panic about immigration sweeps set to start Sunday. But people are afraid.“The effect is terror,” he said. “We’re getting call after call after call.” https://t.co/aMm6W0rH7U — Paloma Esquivel (@palomaesquivel) June 22, 2019