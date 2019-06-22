U.K. Official to Visit Iran Hoping to De-Escalate Tensions After Trump Calls Off Strike

Posted 6:26 AM, June 22, 2019, by

The Latest on tensions between the U.S. and Iran and in the Persian Gulf (all times local):

5 p.m.

A British Foreign Office official will visit Iran and call for “urgent de-escalation in the region and raise U.K. and international concerns about Iran’s regional conduct” during talks with Tehran’s government.

The Foreign Office said Saturday: “At this time of increased regional tensions and at a crucial period for the future of the nuclear deal, this visit is an opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement with the government of Iran.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House June 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Related Story
Trump Says U.S. Was ‘Cocked and Loaded’ to Strike Iran, But He Canceled With 10 Minutes to Spare

Minister Andrew Murrison is arriving Sunday for a short visit.

It was announced after President Donald Trump said he had called off military strikes on Iran minutes before they were to be carried out Thursday because it would have been out of proportion to the shootdown of an unmanned American surveillance drone.

___

4:50 p.m.

Iran has summoned the United Arab Emirates’ top envoy to Tehran to protest the neighboring Arab nation’s allowing the U.S. to use a base there to launch a drone that Iran says entered its airspace.

Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism hearing at the Capitol in Washington, DC on June 19, 2019. (Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Story
U.S. Aircraft Barred From Portions of Mideast Amid Heightened Tensions With Iran

The Saturday report by the official IRNA news agency said Iran issued a “strong protest” to the UAE diplomat, saying Iran does not tolerate the facilitation of foreign forces that violate its territory.

The U.S. says its RQ-4A Global Hawk was shot down Thursday over international waters, not inside Iranian airspace.

On Friday, Iran summoned Swiss Ambassador Markus Leitner to hear Iran’s protest over the alleged violation. Switzerland looks after U.S. interests in Iran. Tehran and Washing have had no diplomatic relations since 1979.

Iran says the U.S. drone was a “very dangerous provocation.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.