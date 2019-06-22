Ventura Police Searching for Indecent Exposure Suspect at Kohl’s

Ventura police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl in the children’s clothing section of a Kohl’s department store on Friday.

The incident took place at the Kohl’s at 4950 Telephone Road in Ventura shortly before 4:30 p.m., police wrote on the neighborhood community forum, Nextdoor.

Investigators spoke to the girl, as well as loss prevention officers at the store, and learned that the girl was walking next to the changing rooms in the children’s clothing area when the suspect began to follow her.

After a short time, the man pulled down his pants, exposing himself, then walked away. He did not say anything to the girl, and her family did not see the incident happen, police wrote.

The suspect is described as an adult male with a medium build, tan complexion, wearing prescription classes, a blue Nike shirt, and gray cargo pants.

He was last seen leaving the store in an unknown direction. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.