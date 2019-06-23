× 51-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly ‘Peeping’ Into Ventura Home

A man suspected of peeping into a Ventura home early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Carl Valadez was wearing a beanie when he was found in the backyard of a house in the 9900 block of Scottsdale Street, according to police. Officers responded to a 911 made by someone inside the home at 2:49 a.m.

Valadez, 51, was spotted after the victim was awakened by a motion-activated floor lamp and saw him looking inside through a sliding glass door, police said.

Officers arriving to the scene found Valadez climbing over the victim’s fence to exit the yard and ran after him when he continued trying to flee, officials said. A K-9 unit joined the officer in chasing Valadez on foot.

Police said Valadez gave up peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured.

He was arrested on suspicion of charges including prowling, peeping and resisting arrest, according to police. Inmate records show he is being held at Ventura County Mail Jail on $5,000 bail with a court date scheduled for June 25.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach Ventura police at (805) 339-4416.