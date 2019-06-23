Leaders of gangs affiliated with the notorious Bloods and Crips with each other well after a cease-fire summit held at Compton's Faith Inspirational Missionary Baptist Church in April 2019. The revivals have been inspired to come together in the aftermath of South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle's death in March. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Crips and Bloods Unified in Grief Over Nipsey Hussle’s Death, Leading to at Least 1 Cease-Fire
Leaders of gangs affiliated with the notorious Bloods and Crips with each other well after a cease-fire summit held at Compton's Faith Inspirational Missionary Baptist Church in April 2019. The revivals have been inspired to come together in the aftermath of South L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle's death in March. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The men arrived in twos and threes, Crips and Bloods, young and middle-aged, gathering around a picnic table in a Compton park to confront their sworn enemies.
After two hours of negotiations on a chilly, overcast Saturday in April, they came to an agreement — not a truce, exactly, but a tentative cease-fire.
Nipsey Hussle attends Nipsey Hussle x PUMA Hoops Basketball Court Refurbishment Reveal Event on Oct. 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)
The losses had been heavy, with nearly a dozen dead on each side. It was too soon to talk friendship.
But at least the Swamp Crips and the Bloods-affiliated Campanella Park Pirus could agree to stay away from each other’s territory and stop shooting at people.