Dozens of Vehicles Towed, Several Arrested in Street-Racing Bust in Corona

At least 25 to 30 vehicles were towed late Saturday and several people were arrested after officers responded to reports of street racing at a strip mall in Corona, authorities said.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4300 block of Green River after receiving information from nearby law enforcement agencies about an "organized takeover" that began in Orange County and moved to Corona, Sgt. Dan Ponder said.

A group of drivers performed "doughnuts" and "burnouts" in the middle of the strip mall while there were still customers at the businesses Saturday night, Ponder said.

More than 15 to 20 people were arrested, the sergeant said.

“Those individuals that we cited our tonight, they’re not going to be injured or killed, nor are they going to injure and kill anybody on the roads," Ponder said.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.