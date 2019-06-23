× Hacienda Heights Man Killed, Another Driver Suspected of DUI Following 10 Freeway Crash in Pomona

A 30-year-old Hacienda Heights man died and a Victorville man is accused of drunken driving following a three-car collision on the 10 Freeway in Pomona early Sunday, authorities said.

Justin Julien Silva died at the scene of the 4:25 a.m. crash on the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Dudley Street, Officer J. Pena of the California Highway Patrols’ Baldwin Park-area office said in a written statement.

Miguel Angel Rubalcava, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the officer said.

He was at the wheel of a 2007 Mazda CX-9 that was “using all lanes, at an unknown speed,” just prior to the crash, according to Pena.

Silva was sitting in a 2002 Honda Civic that had become disabled in the fast lane for unknown reasons, officials said.

The Mazda slammed into the stopped Civic, then continued out of control and struck a 2002 Cadillac Escalade, the CHP said.

Rubalcava, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was treated for minor injuries before being taken to jail, authorities said. The driver of the Cadillac was unhurt.

Bail for Rubalcava was set at $1 million pending his initial court appearance, Los Angeles County booking records show. The specific booking charge was not available Sunday night, but the bail amount was consistent with an allegation of murder.

California law allows DUI suspects to be charged with murder if they have previous DUI convictions.

Anyone with information can reach the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office at 626-338-1164.