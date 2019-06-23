Lyft Driver Organizes Clean-Up to Help La Puente Family After House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lyft driver who learned of a La Puente's families struggle to clean up their home Sunday after a recent house fire while giving one of the family members a ride earlier this week.

Danny Thomas learned about the fire while giving Felicia Ivy a ride to a store on Wednesday to buy cleaning supplies. He said she explained the clean-up effort was difficult, as the home is occupied by all disabled residents and a single mother. The home had no insurance.

Thomas told the woman he would return over the weekend with friends to help. True to his word, he showed up at the home Sunday with ten friends to help clear out charred debris.

"We feel really blessed, we feel really appreciative," Ivy said. "He’s kind and he didn’t have to, and he’s doing it anyway, and it just means everything in the world.”

A fund has been established online to help the family get back on their feet.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 23, 2019.