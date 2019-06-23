Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles NorCal Saturday Night

A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the location of a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that hit Northern California on June 22, 2019.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 8:53 p.m. on California’s North Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt in the Eureka area and other parts of the region including Fortuna.

No tsunami is expected, officials said.

The quake was centered 17 miles from Scotia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 23 miles from Fortuna, 36 miles from Eureka and 40 miles from Bayside.

