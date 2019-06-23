× Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles NorCal Saturday Night

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 8:53 p.m. on California’s North Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt in the Eureka area and other parts of the region including Fortuna.

No tsunami is expected, officials said.

The quake was centered 17 miles from Scotia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 23 miles from Fortuna, 36 miles from Eureka and 40 miles from Bayside.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M5.4 040mi S Eureka, California 2053PDT Jun 22: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) June 23, 2019