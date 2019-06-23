Man Dies After Suffering Neck Wound During Fight Outside Neptune’s Net Seafood Restaurant in Malibu: VCSO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was detained after an altercation left a 22-year-old man dead outside a seafood restaurant in Malibu, authorities said Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol first responded to a report of an individual bleeding from the neck at around 11 p.m. near Neptune's Net on 42505 Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 22-year-old man dead, the agency said.

Video from the scene shows paramedics trying to revive a person at a parking lot near the restaurant.

The officers believe a fight between the victim and another person led to the death. That person has been detained, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators did not provide further details about a motive or any weapon used. They did not release the identities of the people involved.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.