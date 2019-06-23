× Man Killed in Koreatown Shooting

A shooting in Koreatown on Sunday afternoon left a man dead, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 5:40 pm. at 8th and Irolo streets, according to Lt. John Radtke of the the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Division.

Officers from the LAPD’s Olympic Station responded to reports of shooting victim, he said. They encountered a crown of people gathered around a 27-year-old man, who had been shot in the torso.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital and unfortunately did not make it and was pronounced dead,” the lieutenant said.

A bicycle, a shoe and clothing stained with what appeared to be blood sat at the shooting scene.

The attacker ran north following the shooting, Radtke said. A detailed description was not available.

Both the victim and the shooter were believed to have been riding bicycles when the shooting took place, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the bicycle at the scene belonged to the victim or the suspect.

Several people were detained early in the investigation, but were ultimately not arrested in connection with the killing, Radtke said.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the shooting was gang related.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

We don’t know exactly why. It could be gang related.