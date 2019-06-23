× Man’s Body Found in Angeles National Forest

A man’s body was discovered Sunday afternoon along a mountain road deep in the Angeles National Forest, authorities said.

The body was first reported to sheriff’s officials about 4 p.m. by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after it was spotted down an embankment in the area of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road and Colby Ranch Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mark Lopez said. It was not immediately clear who first found the remains.

There was no initial indication of how the man died, Lopez said. The body was already partially decomposed and appeared to have been disturbed by animals.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officials were summoned to the scene to assist in the investigation.

No further details were available.