Possible Measles Exposure Reported at Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, Restaurant in Brentwood

Two people with measles who visited a Brentwood restaurant and a Westwood theater earlier this month may have exposed others to the contagious disease, Los Angeles County health officials warned this weekend.

Both patients traveled abroad and became sick shortly after returning to Los Angeles, public health officials said. Although both patients were likely exposed to the disease in countries where the disease is more prevalent, the two cases are not linked, they said.

Ten residents of Los Angeles County have contracted measles this year, nine of whom were adults, according to state health officials. Eight visitors to the area have also had measles. The majority of patients had not been vaccinated against the disease.

Anyone who visited the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood on June 7 between 8 and 11 p.m, or Toscana in Brentwood on June 8 between 7 and 11 p.m., may have been exposed to measles, officials warned.

