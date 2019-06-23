Search for Missing 73-Year-Old Hiker Near Mt. Waterman Enters 3rd Day
Search and rescue team members plan to continue their search into Monday for a 73-year-old man who went missing after becoming separated from his group while hiking near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, officials said.
The hiker was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chad Smeltzer said.
Officials searched through the night and all day Sunday, but found no sign of the missing hiker, he said.
A sheriff’s department helicopter, search dogs and drones were all being used in the effort.
“We are preparing for another big search (Monday) morning. We have requested statewide resources to help,” sheriff’s Deputy Dan Paige said.
34.349307 -117.928790