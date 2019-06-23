× Search for Missing 73-Year-Old Hiker Near Mt. Waterman Enters 3rd Day

Search and rescue team members plan to continue their search into Monday for a 73-year-old man who went missing after becoming separated from his group while hiking near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

The hiker was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chad Smeltzer said.

Officials searched through the night and all day Sunday, but found no sign of the missing hiker, he said.

A sheriff’s department helicopter, search dogs and drones were all being used in the effort.

“We are preparing for another big search (Monday) morning. We have requested statewide resources to help,” sheriff’s Deputy Dan Paige said.

Evening crews have worked hard searching the area today and now we are going to be working all night planning for a big search tomorrow, we have asked for searchers statewide to help. https://t.co/z5BnA9YDoX — L.A. County Sheriff’s Altadena Station (@ALDLASD) June 24, 2019

Search near Mt Waterman continues into 3rd day. Rescue teams from Orange County and San Diego are coming up to assist LA County teams in the search. Briefing at Angeles Crest Hwy MM 51 at 0700. @LASDHQ @LasdSar pic.twitter.com/Cwq4XfrLhn — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 24, 2019