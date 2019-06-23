Search for Missing 73-Year-Old Hiker Near Mt. Waterman Enters 3rd Day

Posted 10:52 PM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55PM, June 23, 2019
Authorities searched on June 23, 2019, for a missing 73-year-old hiker who became separated from his group near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest the day before. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Authorities searched on June 23, 2019, for a missing 73-year-old hiker who became separated from his group near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest the day before. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Search and rescue team members plan to continue their search into Monday for a 73-year-old man who went missing after becoming separated from his group while hiking near Mt. Waterman in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

The hiker was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chad Smeltzer said.

Officials searched through the night and all day Sunday, but found no sign of the missing hiker, he said.

A sheriff’s department helicopter, search dogs and drones were all being used in the effort.

“We are preparing for another big search (Monday) morning. We have requested statewide resources to help,” sheriff’s Deputy Dan Paige said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.