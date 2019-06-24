× 3 Injured After Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Compton Crash: LASD

Three people were injured after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended in a violent crash in Compton, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Compton and Long Beach boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It is unclear where the pursuit began, but authorities were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle before it crashed into another vehicle. Video from the scene showed a vehicle on its side at the intersection. Both vehicles sustained major damage and a fire hydrant was sheered off as a result of the crash. Debris was strewn near the crash and on the sidewalk, video showed.

The pursuit suspect, described only as being a man between 30 and 35, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Compton Fire Battalion Chief Luis Hernandez told KTLA. A person inside the vehicle that was struck, a man in his 50s, was transported with moderate injuries. A woman between 65 and 70 years old who was at a bus stop was hit by debris and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hernandez said.

No further details about the pursuit or the crash have been released.