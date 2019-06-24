Brush Fire Spreads to Auto Dealer in Bakersfield, Damaging 86 Cars

A brush fire along Highway 99 spread to a CarMax lot in Bakersfield, where it damaged or destroyed dozens of vehicles, according to KGET in Bakersfield.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. along the right shoulder of the highway’s southbound lanes before migrating to the auto dealer’s location at 6801 Colony St., the Bakersfield Fire Department told the station.

The CarMax was subsequently evacuated.

The blaze was one in a series along the 99 Monday suspected to have been sparked by a big rig that was dragging something from its back end, the Bakersfield Californian reported.

In all about 20 acres of brush and grass burned, 26 cars were destroyed and 60 were partially damaged, according to the newspaper.

No injuries were reported.