Corona Costco Shooting: Parents Wounded by LAPD Officer ‘Devastated’ After Learning Son Is Dead

The parents who were critically wounded when an LAPD officer opened fire at a Costco earlier this month are beginning to recover and have been told that their son was killed in the shooting.

“They do know about their son’s death,” their attorney, Dale K. Galipo, said Monday. “Of course they are devastated.”

Russell and Paola French were shopping June 14 at Costco with their son, Kenneth, who suffered from an intellectual disability and needed their care, according to family members. Kenneth French, 32, got into an altercation with the officer, who was off duty and holding his child in a food sample line at the warehouse store. The officer opened fire.

Paola French was struck in the back as she turned away from the gunfire. She has undergone several surgeries, her attorney said, and was in a coma last week, listed in critical condition. Russell French was seriously wounded and also was hospitalized after the shooting.

