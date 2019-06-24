× Deadly Costco Shooting on Minds of Shoppers as Questions About Encounter Remain

The Costco store in Corona was busy as usual on Thursday afternoon. Families were taking home large pizzas and rotisserie chickens for dinner and hauling away packs of toilet paper and paper towels to last the month.

There was little physical sign of what happened nearly a week earlier when an off-duty Los Angeles police officer opened fire in a food-tasting line, killing a man and seriously injuring his parents.

But the June 14 incident was on the minds of some shoppers, who found themselves wrestling with questions about the shooting, which has been described in starkly different terms by the officer’s lawyer and those who have spoken on behalf of the shooting victims.

Some said they had been thinking about the children and families who would have crowded the store during the shooting. They wanted to know whether Salvador Sanchez, a patrol officer in the Southwest Division, was justified when he opened fire, killing Kenneth French, a 32-year-old Riverside man who a family member has said was nonverbal and had the mental capacity of a teenager.

