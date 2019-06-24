Downey Attorney Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charge After Posting Ads for Opioids on Craigslist

Oxycodone pills are seen on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images)

A Los Angeles attorney pleaded guilty Monday to a federal drug trafficking charge for selling more than 1,000 oxycodone pills after posting ads on Craigslist, prosecutors announced in a news release.

According to court documents, Jackie Ferrari, 36, of Downey, sold 50 oxycodone pills for $1,200 to a law enforcement source on January 10. Ferrari was arrested eight days later after agreeing to sell the source another 180 pills for $4,100.

The investigation began after a 22-year-old woman died in August 2018 of a fentanyl overdose. Text messages on the victim’s phone indicated she purchased the drugs from a dealer associated with Ferrari, prosecutors said.

Investigators did not directly link Ferrari to that death, but began the investigation “based on evidence…that she is a large-scale trafficker in opiates via the website Craigslist.”

In her plea agreement, Ferrari admitted telling her customers that they had to ingest a pill in her presence to prove that they weren’t law enforcement.

Ferrari faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

