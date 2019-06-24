Family Members, Officers to Honor Slain L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Solano at Funeral on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members, law enforcement officers and other officials will honor Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Solano at a memorial service Monday morning at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles in downtown Los Angeles.

The 13-year Sheriff's Department veteran was killed while off-duty at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra on June 10.

He was hospitalized and taken off life support two days later. A Utah man has been charged with murder in his death, as well as in the killing of a well-known Russian snowboarder earlier on June 10.

Monday's memorial service was set to start at 9:30 a.m. and end at around 11 a.m.

The following roads were scheduled to close, according to the Sheriff's Department:

6:30 a.m.: westbound lanes of West Temple Street, between North Grand Avenue and North Hill Street; eastbound lanes will remain temporarily open

7:30 a.m.: all north and southbound lanes of North Hill Street, between Temple Street and Ord Street will be closed

7:30 a.m.: all of Temple Street between north Grand Avenue and North Hill Street will be closed

A funeral procession will follow the memorial service. It will begin northbound on North Grand Avenue, continue east on Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue and south on Eastern Avenue before turning west on Whittier Boulevard.

Solano will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in East L.A.